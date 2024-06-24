The Boston Bruins have traded goaltender Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for forward Mark Kastelic, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and a 2024 first-round draft pick.

The Sens will retain 25 per cent of Korpisalo's salary in the deal.

Ullmark, 30, is entering the final season of a four-year, $20 million contract signed with the Bruins in July of 2021.

The 6-foot-4 netminder went 22-10-7 this season with a .915 save percentage and 2.55 goals-against average. He appeared in two playoff games for the Bruins this season, going 0-1 with a .886 save percentage and 3.90 GAA before his team was eliminated in the second round by the Florida Panthers.

Ullmark won the Vezina Trophy as the league’s top netminder in 2022-23 after registering a 40-6-1 record with a .938 save percentage and 1.89 GAA.

Drafted 163rd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Ullmark has a career 138-73-23 record with a .919 save percentage and 2.51 GAA split between the Sabres and Bruins.

The Lugnvik, Sweden, native represented his country twice at the World Championship, taking home a bronze medal in 2014.

Kastelic, 25, scored five goals and five assists over 63 games with the Sens in 2023-24, his third season in the NHL.

The native of Phoenix was selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft and has 14 goals with 11 assists over 144 career games.

Korpisalo, 30, spent one season in the nation's capital, posting a 3.27 goals against average and a .890 save percentage over 55 appearances.

The native of Finland is entering the second year of a five-year, $20 million deal.