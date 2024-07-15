The Ottawa Senators have acquired forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Roby Jarventie and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Bourgault, 21, has been in the Oilers' system for two season and scored eight goals and 20 points in 55 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors last season. He was originally drafted 21st overall by the Oilers in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Chiasson, 21, played 69 regular season games with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets, tallying nine goals and 11 assists. He was selected 116th overall by the Oilers in 2021.

“This trade provides us with additional competition and depth at forward,” said Senators general manager Steve Staios. “Both Xavier and Jake are trending in the right direction with their respective development. With the potential for greater playing opportunity next season, they should both benefit considerably.”

Jarventie, 21, was drafted 33rd overall by the Sens in the 2020 NHL Draft. He scored nine goals and added 11 assists with the Belleville Senators in 2023-24.