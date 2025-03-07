The Ottawa Senators are acquiring forwards Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robbins, and a fourth-round pick from the San Jose Sharks for Zack Ostapchuk, Noah Gregor and a 2025 second-round pick, according to Post Media's Bruce Garrioch.

The 25-year-old has 17 goals and 36 points in 64 games this season.

Drafted 62rd overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2017, Zetterlund has 50 goals and 61 assists in 227 career games. He was acquired by the Sharks as part of the return for Timo Meier in 2024.

The Karlstad, Sweden native is set to become a restricted free agent following the season.

Ostapchuk, 21, has suited up in 43 games with the Sens this season, scoring one goal and adding three assists. He was selected 39th overall by the Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft.