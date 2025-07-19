The Ottawa Senators have signed restricted free agent forward Xavier Bourgault to a one-year, two-way contract, it was announced Saturday.

The 22-year-old appeared in 61 games last season for Ottawa's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, registering 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points.

Bourgault was originally selected in the first round (22nd overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2021 NHL Draft. He was acquired last summer by the Sens in a trade.

The L'Islet, Quebec native played four seasons with the Shawinigan Cataractes in the QMJHL, putting up 206 points across 197 career games.