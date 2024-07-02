The Ottawa Senators have signed restricted free-agent forward Shane Pinto to a two-year deal, the club announced on Tuesday.

Pinto, 23, had nine goals and 27 points in 41 games with the Ottawa Senators last season.

The 6-foot-3 centre was suspended 41 games in October by the NHL for violating the league’s sports gambling policy.

Pinto is coming off a one-year, $775,000 deal he signed with the Senators in January after his suspension was over.

Drafted 32nd overall by the Senators in 2019, Pinto has 40 goals and 70 points in 140 career games.

The Franklin Square, N.Y., native represented the United States at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia, recording two goals and nine points en route to fifth-place finish.