The Ottawa Senators announced a partnership with star golfer Brooke Henderson on Wednesday.

The Smith Falls, Ont. native will wear some Senators gear while on the LPGA Tour and will be a part of activities linked to the team in Ottawa and the surrounding area.

“[It’s] a piece of home,” Henderson said. “I’m very proud to do it: Show everybody who I’m cheering for and where my love is. And also, I feel like, with the water bottle I’ll feel like one of the guys on the bench, so that’ll be pretty cool too.”

Henderson, 26, is a 13-time winner on the LPGA Tour, claiming major titles at the Evian Championship in 2022 and the Women's PGA Championship 2016.

“It’s such a cool opportunity,” she added of partnering with the Senators. “Growing up, I played hockey, I loved hockey and I always cheered for the Sens. So, it feels like a perfect fit, just being able to be involved with an organization that has world-class athletes who every day are pursuing their dreams and pushing themselves.”

