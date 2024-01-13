Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg will be out until at least after the all-star break with a groin injury, according to interim head coach Jacques Martin.

Forsberg sustained the injury during the Senators' 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

The 31-year-old has a 7-8-0 record this season with an .889 save percentage and 3.35 goals against average.

Forsberg has shared the Senators' net with Joonas Korpisalo this season, who signed a five-year, $20 million deal in the offseason.

Korpisalo, 29, has a 7-15-0 record with an .887 save percentage and 3.69 GAA this season.

Ottawa has 10 games remaining before the team has a nine-day break in the beginning of February.