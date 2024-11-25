Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub has a fracture in his foot and will be out "a while", according to head coach Travis Green.

Zub, 29, had 21:30 of ice time with four penalty minutes and a minus-2 rating during the Senators' 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3 right-shot defenceman missed nine games earlier this season with a concussion and has two assists in 11 games this season.

He is in the second season of a four-year, $18.4 million deal with an annual cap hit of $4.6 million.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Zub has 17 goals and 73 points in 261 career games.

Sens splitting up Chabot, Jensen

With the Senators winless in their past five games, the team is splitting up the defence pairing of Thomas Chabot and Nick Jensen.

The two have played all 20 games together this season, but that streak will come to an end against the Calgary Flames.

“Felt like we needed to make a change," Green said. "Guys gotta play better. Some guys have to play better. I think this will help us."

Chabot is expected to play beside Jacob Bernard-Docker, while Jensen will pair with Tyler Kleven. Jake Sanderson will pair with Travis Hamonic.