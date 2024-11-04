Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub appears to be getting closer to returning to action after he participated in Monday's practice.

Zub, who has been out since Oct. 18 with a concussion, was able to participate in the entirety of the practice on Monday, which head coach Travis Green called "a good sign".

The 29-year-old right shot defenceman will join the team on the road when they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday and his status will be decided prior to the game, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

Zub was injured during the Senators' 8-7 win over the Los Angeles Kings after only 2:38 of ice time when he took a hit from Kings forward Tanner Jeannot.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman has a history of upper-body injuries, fracturing his jaw during the 2022-23 season and sustaining another concussion last season.

Zub recorded five goals and a career-high 25 points in 69 games last season while averaging 21:01 of ice time. He has only appeared in three games this season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Senators in 2020, Zub has 17 goals and 71 points in 253 career games.

Pinto Progressing Well

Also returning to practice on Monday was forward Shane Pinto, who has missed the team's last five games with an undisclosed injury.

Pinto, 23, last played during Ottawa's 4-0 victory over the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 22, where he had 17:22 of ice time.

The 6-foot-3 centre ended up leaving practice halfway through, but Green told reporters that "we were kind of expecting that he'd just stay out for the beginning of it."

Pinto was suspended for the first half of last season for activities related to sports wagering and recorded nine goals and 27 points in 41 games upon returning. He has a goal and three points in six games so far this season.

Drafted 32nd overall by the Senators in 2019, Pinto has 31 goals and 74 points in 146 career games and signed a two-year, $7.5 million extension in the off-season.