Ottawa Senators defenceman Artem Zub left Monday's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to an upper-body injury and will not return.

Zub appeared to get injured after being hit by Kings forward Tanner Jeannot.

The 29-year-old had no points in two games this season.

Goaltender Anton Forsberg also went to the team's locker room and was replaced by Mads Sogaard midway through the second period after a collision in the crease with Kings defenceman Brandt Clarke.

Sogaard was recalled on an emergency basis by the club early on Monday. Starter Linus Ullmark did not dress for the game after missing yesterday's practice.