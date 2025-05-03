Two days after being eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk reinforced his commitment to the team and city during the team's season-ending media availabilities.

Tkachuk, who has played in the nation's capital since being selected fourth overall in 2018, was asked about rumours indicating he wants out of Ottawa. The 25-year-old called the rumours a "lie" and said he believes in the organization going forward.

“Obviously it’s a lie. All those articles, stories, it’s just not true. But I think it’s on me if I let that bother me or take me off what I’m trying to do," Tkachuk explained. "I want to play here, I want to be here and I really believe in everybody in this organization that everybody wants to win here. That’s what makes it fun. Everybody has the same goal and wants to accomplish the same thing."

Despite the Sens dropping the Battle of Ontario to the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games, Tkachuk put together an excellent series with four goals and three assists in his first taste of playoff hockey.

The American had a bit of down year in the regular season, scoring 29 goals and 26 assists over 72 games as he battled injuries following February's Four Nations Face-Off. It was his lowest point total since recording 36 points across 56 games during the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign.

Over 512 career games with the Senators, Tkachuk has 191 goals and 213 assists.

Tkachuk will enter the fifth year of a seven-year, $57.56 million contract in the 2025-26 season.

Injury problems since 4 Nations Face-Off

Tkachuk also said Saturday that he had been playing through a hip injury he sustained while representing the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The Sens captain said the injury happened against Sweden in the Americans' round-robin finale on Feb. 17.

"The hip happened that Sweden game, took some time coming back to try to get it as good as possible…now it’s just, take the time to get that all healed up...it could heal up in the next couple of weeks," he said.

The injury appeared to happen in the first period of that game when he lost an edge and hard into Sweden goalie Samuel Ersson's left leg and skate, dislodging the net. He briefly returned to the game but did not come back out for the second period and was later officially ruled out for the night.

He returned for the final against Canada three days later but missed Ottawa's first two games following the tournament.

Tkachuk also discussed a different injury he incurred later in the season that kept him out from late March until just before the playoffs. The 25-year-old missed eight games with an upper-body injury before returning on April 17.

“I don't want to diagnose and put it out there, lets just say it’s something you can’t really play through," he said Saturday.

'Best atmosphere I've ever played in'

Tkachuk also discussed his team's first-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and told reporters how much he enjoyed playing postseason hockey.

“This is only way I can describe it, it’s almost addicting to be able to play in front of that atmosphere. It was truly the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in.”

The Sens fell down 0-3 in the series but won Game 4 in overtime and then forced a Game 6 after winning Game 5 back in Toronto. But Ottawa's run came to an end Thursday night when the Leafs won 4-2 to advance to the second round, where they will play the Florida Panthers.

“It’s devastating,” said Tkachuk after the Sens' elimination. “I really believed. It’s a tough pill to swallow right now.”

"And, I mean, I don’t know, it’s tough to swallow but at the end of the day to see this city, see this fan base and I really wanted to do it for them. And, I mean, they came out and did their job. It’s gonna be a long couple months here but myself and the rest of the group here we’re gonna come with a lot of fire next year.”