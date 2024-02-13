Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk completed a hat trick in the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

With his team trailing by a goal in the first period, Tkachuk combined with teammates Josh Norris and Claude Giroux to complete a tic-tac-toe passing play with a tap in past goaltender Daniil Tarasov at the 9:48 mark of the frame.

Less than a minute later, the 24-year-old was back on the score sheet as he intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and skated the length of the ice before beating Tarasov on his own rebound to give the Senators the lead.

Tkachuk scored his third of the game in the second period as he collected a Giroux pass at the side of the net and slid it home to give Ottawa a 5-3 lead.

The Ottawa captain now has 25 goals on the season, 10 short of the career-high 35 that he scored last season after appearing in all 82 regular season games.