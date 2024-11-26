Brady Tkachuk had a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames to help the Ottawa Senators snap a five-game winless skid.

The performance came after Tkachuk had drawn criticism from fans and media for racking up 21 penalty minutes in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

“I just want to give my blood, sweat and tears to the guys in this room," Tkachuk said after Monday's win. "And that's what I feel like I do and pride myself on: giving absolutely everything I have for this team and for this group.

"And, you know what, to be honest, I didn't see much of [the criticism.] I’ve kind of been just focused on the here and now and my teammates. And to be honest, I just care about winning here and just giving absolutely everything I have for this team.”

The 25-year-old winger, who was named team captain in 2021, has 11 goals and 23 points in 21 games this season and is on pace for a career-high 43 goals and 90 points. He had 37 goals and 74 points in 81 games last season, while picking up 134 penalty minutes.

He has 50 penalty minutes through 21 games this season, which projects to 195 over an 82-game season.

Senators head coach Travis Green was among those to defend Tkachuk in the face of criticism before the puck was dropped Monday.

“I don’t think it’s fair,” Green said in his gameday media availability. “Is he perfect? No, there are not many perfect players in the world. Sometimes when you have something for a little while you forget what you have.

“The Ottawa Senators are lucky to have this guy. I don’t think the chatter is fair. Is he going to make mistakes? Hell, yeah. Every player does. So I would probably take a step back on that because I don’t think it’s fair.”

Monday's win moved the Senators to 9-11-1 on the season, with the team currently sitting third-last in the Eastern Conference, but just four points out of the final wild-card spot. The team is 4-7-1 in the month in the of November, including a 2-4-1 record on home ice.

“I think it was a really big bounce-back effort by our group,” Tkachuk said of Monday's victory. “You know what, it wasn't the prettiest of games, but I think that's what we need to do to have success. I thought the whole group was bought in tonight and dialled in and [did] whatever it [took] to win.”

Ottawa will face the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday in the first of a three-game California road trip.