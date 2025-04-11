OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators have extended their arena naming rights deal with retail chain Canadian Tire, the NHL club announced Friday.

The length and value of the contract were not disclosed.

The team's home rink has been called the Canadian Tire Centre since July 1, 2013, after the Senators exercised an opt-out clause in their 15-year, $20-million agreement with Scotiabank signed in 2006.

Terms of the 2013 deal were not disclosed at the time, but it included the opportunity for renewal every 10 years, with an unlimited amount of renewals.

The Senators have played at the facility in the Ottawa suburb of Kanata since 1996.

The franchise, which has been looking to build a downtown arena, reached an agreement in principle with the National Capital Commission on the sale of a 10-acre parcel of federal land just west of Parliament Hill in September.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 11, 2025.