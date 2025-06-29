The Ottawa Senators and forward Claude Giroux agree on a one-year deal with a base value of $2 million, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Giroux, 37, had 15 goals and 50 points in 81 games with the Senators last season. He added a goal and five points in six playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round.

The 5-foot-11 winger will receive a $750,000 depending on how many games he plays. He will get another $250,000 for making the playoffs and another $1.75 million depending on how far the Senators go in the playoffs.

He is coming off a three-year, $19.5 million deal with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2006, Giroux has 365 goals and 1,116 points in 1,263 career games split between the Flyers, Florida Panthers, and Senators.

Giroux’s best season came during the 2017-18 campaign where he recorded 34 goals and 102 points in 82 games and was named a second-team All-Star.

The Hearst, Ont., native represented Canada three times at the World Championship, taking home a gold medal in 2015 and silver medal in 2017. He also represented his country at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, winning gold.