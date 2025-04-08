The Ottawa Senators clinched a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs despite their 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Ottawa cliched their spot thanks to a 4-1 Montreal Canadiens victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, ending a seven-year drought.

The last time the Senators made the playoffs was during the 2016-17 campaign where they took the Pittsburgh Penguins to seven games in the Eastern Conference Final.

Ottawa finished no higher than sixth place in the Atlantic Division during the drought, recording no more than 86 points.

The Senators currently sit in fourth place in the Atlantic with a 42-29-6 record and hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

On Monday, Justin Danforth and Mathieu Olivier had a goal and assist each while Kent Johnson added two assists to lead the Blue Jackets to victory.

Thomas Chabot had a goal and assist in the loss with Fabian Zetterlund also recording a goal for the Senators.

Elvis Merzlikins picks up the win for Columbus after stopping 33 shots while Anton Forsberg takes the loss after allowing all five goals.