OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators tuned up for the post-season on Thursday night with a 7-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Star forward Brady Tkachuk returned to the Ottawa lineup after missing eight games with an upper-body injury.

However, he took a stick to the face at 14:53 of the second period and didn't return for the third.

It was all Ottawa (45-30-7) for the first 17 minutes of the game with the Senators taking a 3-0 lead on goals from Adam Gaudette, Dylan Cousins and Shane Pinto.

Carolina (47-30-5) made it a one-goal game with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Skyler Brind’Amour, with his first NHL goal, scoring late in the period.

Carolina scored three unanswered goals in the second period to take a 5-3 lead.

Andrei Svechnikov pulled Carolina even with a power-play goal and Jack Roslovic gave the Hurricanes their first lead at 4:05. Two minutes later, Taylor Hall found Tyson Jost alone in front to beat Linus Ullmark, who made 28 saves.

Gaudette, with his second of the game, got the Senators within one early in the third. Drake Batherson tied it by beating Fredrik Andersen, who stopped 25 shots.

Batherson scored on the power play to give the Senators the lead and Tim Stutzle iced the win with a late power-play goal.

Thomas Chabot and Artem Zub were given the night off in advance of the playoffs. The Hurricanes rested a number of their regulars as well.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: Ottawa seemed to get complacent after taking a 3-0 lead.

Hurricanes: Despite trailing early, the Hurricanes found a way to rally back.

KEY MOMENT

The Hurricanes killed off a two-man advantage for 1:56 late in the second period.

KEY STAT

Ottawa defenceman Travis Hamonic played his 900th NHL career game.

UP NEXT

Senators: Ottawa opens the playoffs on Sunday against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Hurricanes: Carolina begins post-season play Sunday against the visiting New Jersey Devils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 17, 2025.