OTTAWA - Training camp doesn’t get underway for another two weeks, but Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk wants to ensure his team is ready from day one.

For the second straight year, Senators players returned to the nation’s capital ahead of schedule to get a head start on building team chemistry.

After snapping a seven-year playoff drought, Tkachuk knows exactly what the expectations are for the coming season and believes the team is already showing its commitment to meeting them.

“After everyone being here this early, I think that’s an answer to their question of our demand to find another gear,” Tkachuk said. “From these last couple days being together I think everybody found a gear.”

Tkachuk added that it’s not just about getting into the playoffs anymore.

As a newcomer to the group, blueliner Jordan Spence wanted to ensure he got to town early to settle in and familiarize himself with his new teammates and city.

Spence was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings on June 28 in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick (67th overall) and a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Joining the Senators is more than just a career shift for the 24-year-old right-shot defenceman, it’s a bit of a homecoming. After spending the last four years in Los Angeles, the move to Canada feels both natural and energizing.

“It feels good,” said Spence. “I grew up in Canada during my childhood, so coming back in the Canadian market, I’m really excited to play here.”

His parents, who live full-time in Prince Edward Island, are equally thrilled. Not only are they closer to their son, but they no longer have to deal with late nights just to watch him play.

“Our home games in L.A. were at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific Time), so it’s 11:30 (p.m.) in P.E.I., so they’re really excited about that,” he said. “And obviously I’m closer to home as well. So, a lot of friends and family are excited.”

With defenceman Nick Jensen recovering from hip surgery, Spence will be counted on to provide the Senators with some added depth.

While conversations with general manager Steve Staios and head coach Travis Green have been limited to this point, Spence is eager to learn more how he can contribute.

“They called me briefly right after the trade, just to welcome me to the team and talk about the system and everything,” he said. “But obviously before the training camp starts off, I’ll probably talk to Travis and get to know each other and talk about the system and how they want to play.”

After years of rebuilding, Ottawa’s young core is beginning to hit its stride. They took a major step forward last season by reaching the playoffs before falling 4-2 in the opening round to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Although he'll have to get acclimated, Spence does have the benefit of having a few familiar faces. He’s skated with forwards Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto in Halifax in summer skates that also featured Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand and Nathan Mackinnon.

Spence is hoping to find some additional responsibilities with the Senators.

“Obviously, that’s always in the back of your head, just to try to be better as a player and to gain the coach’s trust to play more ice time,” admitted Spence. “But at the end of the day, it’s the effort and the individual work that you put in.

"I’m really excited to come into camp and do the best I can.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.