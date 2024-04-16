Playing in their final game of the 2023-24 season, Ottawa Senators top defenceman Thomas Chabot suffered an upper-body injury in the second period against the Boston Bruins.

The team has announced he will not return to action.

The 27-year-old Canadian has nine goals and 21 assists over 50 games this season, his seventh in the nation's capital after the Sens selected him with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Chabot has dealt with numerous injuries this season, including hand and leg injuries.

Over 431 career games with the Senators, Chabot has 62 goals and 197 assists.

Ottawa sits at 36-41-4 entering game 82 of the season and will miss the playoffs for a seventh straight year.