Ottawa Senators forward David Perron was seen taking regular line rushes with Shane Pinto and Michael Amadio at practice on Friday, according to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch.

The 36-year-old winger has missed the team's last 11 games while being out for personal reasons, as he and his wife were taking care of their newborn daughter Elizabeth, after it was found she had a mass on her lung that required surgery.

"It's good to be around the guys. Taking part as much as I can. This is what we do for a living but sometimes there's bigger things and I had to take care of it. It was a little bit of a dark cloud over my head the whole time. You're trying to manage and live your life normally but at the same time, it seems like it's more under control. We're not fully out of the woods but we're getting there," Perron said Friday. "Everyone understood and was very supportive. The organization, from Michael [Andlauer], Steve [Staios], everyone really. Nothing but support from them."

Head coach Travis Green told reporters that he is back with the team full time and could play against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Perron is itching to return to the ice but trusts the plan Green has for his return.

"It's up to the coach. I just want to do my part and get back with the guys. Getting a couple of skates like that, you feel better," said Perron. "Obviously, I want to get back but I trust what [Green] has in store for me, the plan that he's got. I know I can make a difference. Now that this situation is more resolved it feels like the cloud that was hanging over me isn't there as much."

Perron is still waiting to record his first point at a Senator and has appeared in five game this season.

The 6-foot winger signed a two-year, $8 million deal to join the Senators in the off-season.