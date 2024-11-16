Ottawa Senators forward David Perron will return to the lineup on Saturday following an 11-game absence, head coach Travis Green confirmed.

The 36-year-old winger was out for personal reasons, as he and his wife were taking care of their newborn daughter Elizabeth, after it was found she had a mass on her lung that required surgery.

"It's good to be around the guys. Taking part as much as I can. This is what we do for a living but sometimes there's bigger things and I had to take care of it. It was a little bit of a dark cloud over my head the whole time. You're trying to manage and live your life normally but at the same time, it seems like it's more under control. We're not fully out of the woods but we're getting there," Perron said Friday. "Everyone understood and was very supportive. The organization, from Michael [Andlauer], Steve [Staios], everyone really. Nothing but support from them."

Perron has appeared in five game this season and has not recorded a point.

The 6-foot winger signed a two-year, $8 million deal to join the Senators in the off-season. Perron has 310 goals and 768 points in 1,136 career NHL games with the Senators, St Louis Blues, Detroit Red Wings, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, and Anaheim Ducks.