The Ottawa Senators have signed defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Toure, 20, was attending Senators' training camp on an amateur tryout. He spent the 2022-23 season with the Ontario Hockey League's Sudbury Wolves, where he registered five goals and 16 points in 57 games, his first major junior season.

“Djibril’s growth over the last two years has been remarkable,” said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. “He’s come a long way, from playing in the CCHL as recently as two seasons ago, to earn this contract. He’s a rangy defender who skates well and who has shown consistent improvement in his game.”

The Dorval, Que., product was undrafted and split the 2021-22 campaign between the Central Canada Hockey League’s Carleton Place Canadians and the Hawkesbury Hawks, recording 14 points over 45 games.