Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson picked up a pair of assists in Thursday's game against the Dallas Stars as he reached the 200-point plateau for his career.

The 25-year-old assisted on both of Josh Norris' goals Thursday night as the Sens took a 2-1 lead in the second period. Batherson came into the night with 79 goals and 119 assists for 198 points in 280 career games.

In the third season of a six-year, $29.85 million deal that runs through 2026-27, Batherson has 17 goals and 24 assists in 53 games this season.

He was selected in the fourth round (No. 121 overall) by Ottawa in the 2017 NHL Draft.