OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have agreed to terms with forward Egor Sokolov on a one-year, two-way contract.

The deal carries a value of US$775,000 in the NHL and $120,000 in the American Hockey League.

Sokolov, 23, spent the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with the Senators’ AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators.

He had career highs of 21 goals, 38 assists, 59 points and 72 penalty minutes over 70 regular-season games.

The Russian also skated in five contests for Ottawa, tallying two points (one goal, one assist), including his first career NHL goal, in a 7-4 home win over Tampa Bay on April 8.

Sokolov was a third-round pick (61st overall) in the 2020 draft by Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.