Ottawa Senators defenceman Erik Brannstrom left the ice on a stretcher and went to hospital for further evaluation after taking a hit in the second period against the New York Islanders.

The team later said Brannstrom was alert and had use of his extremities.

Injury update: After sustaining injury in tonight's second period, #Sens defenceman Erik Brannstrom is alert, has use of his extremities and has been transported to local hospital for further evaluation. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) October 27, 2023

With the Isles leading 2-1 midway through the second period, defenceman Cal Clutterbuck closed out Brannstrom along the boards, causing the Sens' blueliner to fall hard on his upper-body. He stayed down as play was stopped with several Senators players motioning for help from the Ottawa bench.

Medical personnel loaded the 24-year-old onto the stretcher and led him off the playing surface as fans on Long Island gave him a standing ovation. Clutterbuck was not penalized on the play.

Brannstrom played 7:37 before departing. He had appeared in six games so far this season prior to Thursday night.

The Isles went on to win the game 3-2.