Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will wear the "C" for Team USA at the IIHF Men's World Hockey Championship.

Tkachuk was named team captain on Thursday, with Brock Nelson, Seth Jones and Zach Werenski serving as alternates.

The announcement comes one day before Team USA opens their tournament against Sweden Friday in Czechia.

“We’ve got a great leadership group, and, in the end, everyone will have to lead in their own way for us to be successful,” head coach John Hynes said. “We’re excited about our team and look forward to starting play in the world championship tomorrow.”

Tkachuk scored a career-high 37 goals this season, adding 37 assists for 74 points in 81 games with the Senators. The 24-year-old announced shortly after the team's season ended that he would be playing for the Americans, with the goal of winning the tournament atop his mind.

"We haven't won gold since 1933 or something like that. So to be able to play in May and learn to handle the games in May was something that was important to me. I'm excited to represent my country," Tkachuk said last month.

