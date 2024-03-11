Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Head coach Jacques Martin announced the update on Monday after Norris was placed on long-term injured reserve on March 1.

Martin would not confirm which shoulder the surgery was performed on. Prior to this most recent operation, Norris had undergone two prior surgeries on his left shoulder and was limited to just eight games last season.

Josh Norris has had shoulder surgery and will not play again this season. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) March 11, 2024

The 24-year-old is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall, Martin said.

He has 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games this year, his fifth with the team since being selected No. 19 overall in 2017.

Norris is signed through the 2029-30 season at a cap hit of $7.95 million.

More details to follow.