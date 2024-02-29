Ottawa Senators head coach Jacques Martin told reporters on Thursday that forward Josh Norris will be out for "extended time" after sustaining an upper body injury in Tuesday's loss to the Nashville Predators.

Martin said the team will have more information in the future, but would not specify if it is a shoulder injury for Norris.

The 24-year-old was hurt in the second period when Predators forward Cole Smith collided with Norris behind the Senators net resulting in Norris hitting the crossbar.

Norris has previously had two surgeries on his left shoulder twice and was limited to just eight games last season.

He has 16 goals and 30 points in 50 games this year.

Hamonic week-to-week

The Senators will also be without defenceman Travis Hamonic for their upcoming stretch, with the defenceman labelled week-to-week with an injury.

The 33-year-old blueliner has two goals and six points in 47 games this season. He is signed through next season at a cap hit of $1.1 million.