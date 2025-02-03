Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris will be out of the lineup for a few weeks after sustaining an injury in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Minnesota Wild.

Norris left Saturday's contest with five minutes remaining in the third period after taking two big hits from Jakob Lauko and Declan Chisholm. Prior to departing, he recorded a shorthanded goal, two shots, and one hit in 16:34 of action.

The 25-year-old did not travel with the team to Nashville ahead of a four-game road trip, and is now slated to be out of the lineup for a few weeks.

In 50 games played this season, the Oxford, Mich. native has posted 19 goals and 12 assists for 31 points.

A 2017 first-round pick of the Sharks, Norris was acquired by the Senators in a three-team trade that sent Erik Karlsson to the San Jose Sharks back in 2018.