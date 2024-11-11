Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto says he will return to action on Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Pinto last played in the team's Oct. 22 win over the Utah Hockey Club, where he sustained an undisclosed injury and was listed as week-to-week.

The 23-year-old has a goal and two assists in six games this season.

In 41 games last season, he had nine goals and 27 points. He missed the first half of the 2023-24 after receiving a 41-game suspension for violating the league's rules on sports gambling.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $7.5 million contract.

Drafted in the second round (32nd overall) in 2019, Pinto has 31 goals and 73 points in 146 games with Ottawa.