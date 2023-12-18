D.J. Smith has been fired as head coach of the Ottawa Senators, it was announced on Monday.

The move comes with the Senators off to a 11-15-0 start to the season that sees them in last place in the Atlantic Division with 22 points. The team previously fired general manager Pierre Dorion on Nov. 1.

Jacques Martin has been named Sens interim head coach, while Daniel Alfredsson joins the team’s staff as an assistant coach. Assistant coach Davis Payne was also relieved of his duties on Monday. All other coaching staff members have been retained.

Ottawa's losing skid was extended to four games with Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Smith pointed to mental errors being one of the causes for his team's struggles.

“It's mental toughness. It's staying in the moment. It's taking care of the puck. It's wanting to win the game 2-1. If you have that mentality, you have a chance every night,” Smith said. “Power play gets us two goals and then we turn around and get toasted on our penalty kill.

"So, right now, we're making a lot of mistakes. But it's mental. It's not a lack of guys caring or lack of effort. It's the mental side of it.”

Smith, 46, was in his fifth season as head coach of the Senators, with the team missing the playoffs in each of the first four years of his tenure.

The Senators had their best year under Smith last season, posting a 39-35-8 record.

Smith had a 131-154-32 record during his time with Ottawa, his first career stint as an NHL head coach.

(Related) Most consecutive non-playoff seasons with the same franchise:

6- Blashill (DET, 2016-22)

5- Smith (#Senators from 2019-present)

5- Frank Boucher (NYR, '42-47)

5- Barry Trotz (NSH, '98-03)

5- Dave Tippett (ARI, '12-17)

Note: All in one stint & including midseason firings https://t.co/nCCArR8S8D — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 18, 2023

Prior to being hired by the Senators in 2019, Smith spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also spent three seasons as head coach of the OHL's Oshawa Generals from 2012-2015.

The Senators' new era under its new owner, Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer, has gotten off to a rocky start.

On Oct. 27, unsigned restricted free-agent forward Shane Pinto was suspended 41 games for violating the league's gambling rules.

Then on Nov. 1, the team was docked a first-round pick by the NHL for its failure to inform the Vegas Golden Knights of Evgenii Dadonov's 10-team no-trade list ahead of a trade for forward Nick Holden in 2021. The Golden Knights later attempted to trade Dadonov to the Anaheim Ducks the following year, but the deal was reversed upon the discovery of the previously undisclosed no-trade clause.

Dorion, in his eighth season on the job, was dismissed in the immediate aftermath for his part in the saga.

New president of hockey operations Steve Staios, who was hired by Andlauer on Sept. 29, is serving as the team's general manager on an interim basis.

Ottawa's upcoming schedule

The Senators continue to hold games in hand on every team in the Eastern Conference, but currently sit last in the conference standings with 22 points. The team is 12 points back of the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot with just two games in hand and 13 points back of the Carolina Hurricanes for the top wild-card spot with five games in hand.

Ottawa has missed the playoffs in each of the past six seasons, including all four years under Smith.

The Sens have two games left on their current three-game road trip, and will play their first game without Smith against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, followed by the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

“Everybody wants to win so badly, and, of course, it’s not as easy to do in this league,” captain Brady Tkachuk said after Sunday's loss. “We’re seeing that right now that it’s hard to win.

"We have to find a way to find a way to just give our absolute best on Tuesday.”

Ottawa will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday in their final game before the holiday break.