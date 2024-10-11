The Ottawa Senators have been forced to make a change for their upcoming promotional giveaway against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday afternoon.

The first 10,000 fans arriving at Canadian Tire Centre on Thanksgiving Monday were supposed to receive specialty gravy boats. However, the gravy boats are currently stranded at a shipping port in Halifax due to a labour dispute and won't make it to the nation's capital in time for the game.

Instead fans will receive a voucher redeemable for a free popcorn and soft drink.

“We are disappointed we could not execute our gravy boat giveaway on Monday, but this was a situation that was completely out of our control,” said Senators senior vice president of marketing and customer engagement Jeff Harrop. “But we are excited to have the giveaway in December where we can still tie it into a nice holiday theme.”

The gravy boat giveaway has been moved to Dec. 7 against the Nashville Predators.