Ottawa Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko will miss Friday's game in Dallas against the Stars due to a family matter, the team announced shortly before puck drop.

Rourke Chartier, who was expected to be one of the team's two scratches, will dress in place of Tarasenko.

Tarasenko logged 17 minutes of ice time in a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

The 32 year old has six goals and 13 assists in 24 games for the Senators this season.

Tarasenko signed with the Senators as a free agent in July.

The Yaroslavi, Russia, native has tallied 276 goals and 317 helpers in 699 career regular-season games.

The Senators enter Friday's contest sitting last in the Atlantic Division with a record of 11-13-0.