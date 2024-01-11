Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg suffered a right groin injury in the first period of Thursday’s game against the Buffalo Sabres.

Forsberg had to be helped off the ice by teammates after he was hurt making a save on a shot by Sabres forward Zach Benson.

The 31-year-old went straight to the dressing room with the team’s training staff and was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the game.

The Harnosand, Sweden native has appeared in 15 games this season for Ottawa and has posted a 7-8-0 record with a 3.34 goals-against average.

Forsberg has also appeared for the Columbus Blue Jackets, Chicago Blackhawks and Carolina Hurricanes over the course of his 145 game NHL career.