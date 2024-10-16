Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark was absent from practice once again on Wednesday morning and the hits kept coming as Thomas Chabot left the session early.

Chabot collided with Jacob Bernard-Docker during a drill and went to the bench to recover. He later left for the dressing room without returning to the ice. The session ended just a few minutes later.

The 27-year-old blueliner has a goal and an assist in three games this season and logged 29:04 of ice time in Monday's win over the Los Angeles Kings.

Awaiting an Ullmark update

Travis Green is expected to update the Ullmark's status after Wednesday's practice. Green revealed Monday that Ullmark was dealing with a "strain," but wasn't able to commit to a timeline earlier this week.

The injury has stalled the excitement around having Ullmark in the crease in Ottawa. Acquired from the Boston Bruins in June in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a 2024 first-round pick, Ullmark inked a four-year, $33 million contract extension with the Senators last week ahead of his debut.

The 31-year-old netminder is 1-1-0 through two games with a .914 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average. He appeared in 40 games with Boston last season, going 22-10-8 with a .915 save percentage and 2.55 GAA.

The Senators recalled Mads Sogaard from the AHL's Belleville Senators earlier in the day after he came in to backstop the team to a win Monday as a emergency recall.

Anton Forsberg started Monday's 8-7 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings, allowing three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Sogaard, who stopped 12 of 16 shots in relief.

Zub also absent Wednesday

Defenceman Artem Zub was also absent from Wednesday's skate after exiting Monday's win against the Kings with injury.

Zub took a hard hit from Tanner Jeannot and was ruled out of the remainder of the contest with an upper-body injury.

The 29-year-old is without a point in three games this season. He had five goals and 25 points in 69 games last season.

Greig out two weeks

Centre Ridly Greig is expected to miss the next two weeks with an upper-body injury, according to Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia.

The 22-year-old hasn't recorded a point in two games this season after scoring 13 goals with 13 assists over 72 games in 2023-24, his first full season in the NHL.

The Senators will host the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.