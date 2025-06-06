Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios firmly denied Friday that the team has been involved in trade talks regarding forward Drake Batherson.

“There’s no truth to that.” Staios said at the team's alumni golf tournament.

Citing three league sources, Bruce Garrioch of Postmedia reported earlier this week that the Senators were receiving calls on Batherson, though he noted Senators were expected to cautious in moving the winger.

Garrioch added that Batherson's name was floated at the trade deadline before the Senators eventually elected shake up their roster by moving Josh Norris to the Buffalo Sabres in a deal for Dylan Cozens. He also wrote that some in the organization have become frustrated with Batherson's lack of consistency, but finding an upgrade is likely to be a costly proposition whether via trade or on the free-agent market.

Batherson posted 26 goals and 68 points in 82 games this season, marking the third straight year he topped the 20-goal mark. He struggled on the scoreboard in the playoffs, posting one goal and one assist in six games as the Senators were eliminated in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 27-year-old winger remains signed through the 2026-27 season at a cap hit of $4.975 million. The deal does not include any trade protection.