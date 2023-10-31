The Ottawa Senators announced Tuesday that the team has hired Matt Nichol as the team’s Director of Player Heath and Performance.

Nichol has worked in various capacities in sports in North America, including coaching, mentoring and training professional and elite amateur athletes from the NHL, NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAA, CIS, Basketball Canada, Tennis Canada, Gymnastics Canada, Bobsleigh Canada and the Canadian track and Field Association.

From 2002 to 2009 he served as the head strength and conditioning coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs and in 2004, he was chosen as the strength and conditioning coach of the Canadian team which won gold at the World Cup of Hockey.

“Matt brings exceptional experience and technical expertise to our group,” said Senators President of Hockey Operations, Steve Staios in a statement. “Adding his leadership to both our training and conditioning teams, this impressive group will continue to strengthen the physical, mental and social wellbeing of our players with a goal of helping them to reach their own peak performance.”

Nichol earned his Bachelor of Concurrent Education from McGill University in Montreal and his Masters in Kinesiology from York University in Toronto.