The Ottawa Senators have hired Rob DiMaio as the team's director of player personnel and director of professional scouting.

DiMaio, 56, spent the last two seasons as an assistant general manager with the Anaheim Ducks, while serving as the GM of the Ducks' AHL affiliate, the San Diego Gulls.

Prior to his stint in Anaheim, DiMaio spent 13 season with the St. Louis Blues, serving as director of player personnel from 2015 to 2022 and helping the franchise win a Stanley Cup championship in 2019. He joined the organization as a professional scout in 2008 before being elevated to director of pro scouting in 2012.

“We are excited to add Rob’s experience and acumen to our hockey management team,” said Senators general manager Steve Staios. “He brings more than 30 years of experience as a player and executive and has a track record of success. Rob is a hard-working leader and a will be a great match to the team and culture we are building here in Ottawa.”

As a player, DiMaio was selected in the sixth round (118th overall) by the New York Islanders at the 1987 NHL Draft. In 894 NHL career games, he scored 106 goals with 277 points split between the Islanders, New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and Dallas Stars.

