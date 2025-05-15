The Ottawa Senators named former veteran NHLer Sam Gagner as the team's director of player development on Thursday.

Gagner, 35, played 17 seasons in the NHL, recording 197 goals and 529 points split between the Edmonton Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, and Winnipeg Jets.

He last appeared in the NHL during the 2023-24 campaign, recording five goals and 10 points in 28 games for the Oilers.

The 5-foot-11 centre ended his hockey career last season with the American Hockey League's Belleville Senators, registering 10 assists in 19 games.

"Sam has had an incredible career as a player and we look forward to launching his next chapter," Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios said in a statement. "A True character individual, Sam has contributed to the success of his organizations, both on and off the ice."

The Senators finished fourth in the Atlantic Division with a 45-30-7 record and made the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign. They were eliminated by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round in six games.

Additionally, the Senators have hired Matt Turek as the general manager of Belleville on Thursday.

Turek was most recently the general manager of the Ontario Hockey League's Brantford Bulldogs, serving in that role from 2022 to 2025.

The Bulldogs made the playoffs in all three seasons of Turek's tenure with a career record of 104-69-21 and winning a division title in 2025.

He also played a key role as director of player personnel for the Bulldogs, helping the club win J. Ross Robertson Cup titles in 2018 and 2022.

"Matt has managed a successful Ontario Hockey League team and he has gained critical management skills and experience at that level," said Staios. In addition to his experience, Matt will bring passion and leadership to our organization."