The Ottawa Senators have signed goaltender Leevi Merilainen to a one-year contract extension on Monday afternoon.

Merilainen, 22, appeared in 12 games with Ottawa this season, going 8-3-1 with a .925 save percentage and 1.99 goals-against average. In 37 games with the AHL's Belleville Senators, he recorded a .913 save percentage and 2.37 GAA and went 18-12-4.

A third-round pick (71st overall) by Ottawa in 2020, Merilainen made his NHL debut on Apr. 4, 2023 against the Carolina Hurricanes, stopping 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss.

He is coming off his three-year, entry-level contract and was set to become a restricted free agent.

Internationally, he earned silver as part of Team Finland at the 2022 World Juniors.