Ottawa Senators defenceman Jakob Chychrun said Thursday he's unsure of his future with the team as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

Chychrun, who is signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.6 million, was asked whether he sees Ottawa as his long-term home after spending the past season and a half with the Senators. He noted that he's yet to open extension talks with the team.

“It’s a tough question, I don’t know. I honestly have not thought about that. I know I have one more year left," Chychrun said. "There haven’t been talks of an extension or anything so I haven’t got my head wrapped around that idea. It’s tough to sit here and act like I have.

"Take it day by day and see if and when we have those talks and go from there.”

The 26-year-old posted 14 goals and 41 points in 82 games this season after finishing with two goals and five points in 12 games upon joining the Senators last season.

Ottawa acquired Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, but with the Senators struggling, president and general manager Steve Staios confirmed he was receiving calls on the blueliner ahead of the trade deadline last month.

Even once the March 8 deadline passed, Chychrun acknowledged to Ian Mendes of The Athletic that his future was likely to remain a source of speculation.

“The trade deadline is over, but people are already talking about the summer. It’s not like the chatter is going anywhere,” Chychrun said. “It’s the reality of the situation with my contract with having one year left. We’ll see what happens with my situation moving forward.”

The Boca Raton, Fla., native had previously sounded off on trade rumours in January, referring to the speculation as "ridiculous" while also calling Ottawa "a second home."

Expecting the team to take a step forward this season, then-Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave up a 2023 first-round pick (used by Arizona to select winger Daniil But), and two second-round picks to acquire Chychrun last year.

Ottawa missed the playoffs this season for the seventh straight year, parting ways with Dorion and head coach D.J. Smith during the campaign.