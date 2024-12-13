Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris has been fined $2,000 as supplementary discipline for embellishment, the NHL announced Friday.

Norris was issued a warning following an incident on Nov. 7 against the New York Islanders. He received a second citation, triggering the fine, for an incident on Dec. 5 against the Detroit Red Wings. Red Wings forward Marco Kasper was assessed a minor penalty for holding on the player.

The money from the fine goes into the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.