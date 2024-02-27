Sens' Norris leaves game with upper-body injury
Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris left Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators with a shoulder and did not return.
The incident occurred halfway through the second period when Predators forward Cole Smith collided with Norris behind the Senators net resulting in Norris hitting the crossbar.
Nashville was leading 2-1 at the time of the incident.
Head coach Jacques Martin told reporters after the game that Norris will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.
Norris, 24, only played in eight games last season due to a long-term shoulder injury that required surgery in the offseason.
The 6-foot-2 centre has 16 goals and 30 points in 49 games this season.