Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris left Tuesday's game against the Nashville Predators with a shoulder and did not return.

Injury update: After sustaining an upper-body injury in the second period, #Sens forward Josh Norris will not return to tonight's game @PredsNHL. — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 28, 2024

The incident occurred halfway through the second period when Predators forward Cole Smith collided with Norris behind the Senators net resulting in Norris hitting the crossbar.

Nashville was leading 2-1 at the time of the incident.

Head coach Jacques Martin told reporters after the game that Norris will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

Norris, 24, only played in eight games last season due to a long-term shoulder injury that required surgery in the offseason.

The 6-foot-2 centre has 16 goals and 30 points in 49 games this season.