Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris left Tuesday's game against the New York Rangers due to precautionary reasons after falling and hitting his chin on the ice.

The 25-year-old had 17 goals and 10 assists in 46 games entering tonight's contest.

In 229 career games, the Oxford, Mich., native has 87 goals and 150 points. He was originally drafted 19th overall by the San Jose Sharks in the 2017 NHL Draft.

He scored a career-high 35 goals in 66 games in the 2021-22 season.