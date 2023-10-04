No players were claimed on waivers Wednesday, allowing the Ottawa Senators to assign their four players who cleared to the AHL.

Notably, the Senators placed defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker and forward Egor Sokolov on waivers Tuesday, along with defenceman Jacob Larsson and forward Matthew Highmore.

Bernard-Docker, selected 26th overall in 2018, could have become the second former first-round pick the Senators lose on waivers in less than a week. The Anaheim Ducks claimed 2019 first-rounder Lassi Thomson off waivers from Ottawa over the weekend.

Bernard-Docker, 23, had one assist in 19 games with the Senators last season, adding two goals and six points in 41 AHL games with the Belleville Senators.

Sokolov, a restricted free agent this past off-season, re-signed with the Senators on Sept. 19. The 23-year-old winger had one goal and two points in five games with the Senators last season, adding 21 goals and 59 points in 70 AHL games.

A total of 13 players were available on waivers until Wednesday afternoon, including former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who was waived by the New Jersey Devils.

Alec Regula (BOS), Daniel Renouf (BOS), Anthony Richard (BOS), Reilly Walsh (BOS), Parker Wotherspoon (BOS), Seth Griffith (EDM), Tanner Laczynski (PHI) and Cal Petersen (PHI) also cleared.

The following players were placed on waivers Wednesday: Robert Hagg (ANA), Colton White (ANA), Jayson Megna (BOS), Brett Murray (BUF), Jujhar Khaira (MIN), Vinni Lettieri (MIN), Dakota Mermis (MIN), Nic Petan (MIN), Cal Foote (NJ), Mark Jankowski (NSH), Leon Gawanke (SJ) and Jeffrey Truchon-Viel (WPG).