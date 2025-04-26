Tim Stutzle and Shane Pinto each scored as the Ottawa Senators lead the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 after the first period in Game 4 as they look to avoid the sweep and keep their season alive.

John Tavares responded late in the period for the Leafs to cut the deficit to one heading into the locker room.

Stutzle opened the scoring at 9:03 of the period. With Max Domi in the penalty box for roughing, the 23-year-old centre took a feed from Jake Sanderson at the top of the circle and blasted home a one-timer to give Ottawa the lead. It was the first playoff goal of Stutzle’s NHL career.

The Sens came close to extending the lead with seven minutes remaining in the period when a Nick Jensen shot got past Anthony Stolarz and sat in the crease before Jake McCabe cleared the puck off the line before making a save as David Perron jammed at the loose puck. Perron took a penalty on the scramble in front of the net, giving the Leafs their first power play of the game.

Pinto would extend the lead at 14:11 of the period as he got loose on a breakaway and beat Stolarz five-hole to give the Sens a two-goal advantage late in the first.

Tavares got the Leafs to within one at 19:05 tipping home a pass from William Nylander for his third of the playoffs.

Linus Ullmark was in the Ottawa goal once again and made eight saves in the period.

Stolarz, who has posted a 1.95 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in this series, made seven saves in the first.

The Leafs are in search of their first sweep in a playoff series since 2001.