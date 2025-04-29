The Ottawa Senators hold a 1-0 lead over the Toronto Maple Leafs through two periods as they look to win Game 5 and keep their season alive.

After a scoreless first period, the Senators took the lead 3:46 into the period off an offensive zone faceoff, when Thomas Chabot floated a point shot through the crowd and past Anthony Stolarz for the 1-0 advantage.

The Leafs got their second power play of the game at the 6:00 mark of the second after Chabot was called for high-sticking. The Sens were once again able to kill off the penalty to maintain their slim advantage.

The Leafs best chance to score come late in the period when Stolarz fired the puck up the ice for a 2-on-0 but Steven Lorentz was unable to get a shot on goal.

Linus Ullmark has been solid through two periods, stopping all 18 Toronto shots to keep the Leafs off the board. Stolarz has stopped 11 of 12 shots.

Both teams have been awarded two power plays but neither has been able to take advantage.

The Leafs opened up a 3-0 series lead but Ottawa began to claw back, winning Game 4 in overtime to close the series deficit to 3-1.