Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, according head coach Travis Green

Ullmark, 31, last appeared during the team's 3-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 22 where he left the game after the first period with the injury.

The 2023 Vezina Trophy winner was acquired by the Senators from the Boston Bruins in June for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a draft pick.

Ullmark has a 12-7-2 record during his time in Ottawa with a 2.38 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

Drafted 163rd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2012, Ullmark has a career 150-80-25 record with a .918 save percentage and 2.50 GAA split between the Sabres, Bruins, and Senators.

Additionally, Green announced that defenceman Travis Hamonic will be out two-to-four weeks with a lower body injury.

Hamonic last appeared during the Senators' 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Friday where he had 16:45 of ice time.

The 6-foot right-shot defenceman has three assists in 37 games this season while averaging 17:25 of ice time.

Green added that forwards David Perron (back) and Michael Amadio (concussion) both skated today and are progressing with their injuries while defenceman Nick Jensen missed practice on Sunday due to an illness.

Ottawa sits in fifth place in the Atlantic Division with a 19-17-2 record and are tied with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators will take on the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.