Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark, who got the start in net for their Sunday game against the Edmonton Oilers, was pulled with an upper-body injury after the first period.

The team announced he would not return during the second frame.

Ullmark, 31, allowed one goal on seven shots in the opening frame, but was replaced by Leevi Merilainen for the start of the second period.

That leaves just Merilainen as the lone option for the Senators in net, as regular backup Anton Forsberg did not make the trip out west while he deals with a lower-body injury.

Ullmark has been terrific of late in his first season with Ottawa, with wins in seven straight decisions en route to a 12-7-2 record on the year. He has two shutouts in his last four starts.

In 22 games this season, the Lugnvik, Sweden native has a 2.37 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage.

More to come.