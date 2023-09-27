The Ottawa Senators are working the phones as they looking to create cap space in order to re-sign restricted free agent centre Shane Pinto.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports winger Mathieu Joseph is one player in the rumour mill for the Senators, who have just $121,953 in space, according to CapFriendly.

"The Senators still have to move money to be able to accommodate a new contract for Shane Pinto, who's not going to sign a qualifying offer," LeBrun said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "At least that's his stance right now. So, they got to make room, and Mathieu Joseph's name has been out there.

"The Senators are trying to create cap room, but in the meantime, it's not like there's an extension sitting on the table, and they just need to move money. Shane Pinto's agent – I believe – still has some negotiating to do here with Pierre Dorion, the GM of the Ottawa Senators. I think that Pinto probably would sign something in the neighbourhood of $2.5 million per year over two years.

"Whether or not that's something the Senators can live with remains to be seen. So, still work to be done there."

Pinto, 22, recorded 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games last season, his first full year in the NHL. He appeared in just five games in 2021-22 due to a shoulder injury.

Joseph posted three goals and 18 points in 56 games last season, his second with the Senators. He was acquired by Ottawa from the Tampa Bay Lightning ahead of the trade deadline in 2022 as part of their return for Nick Paul.

The 26-year-old forward is under contract through the 2025-26 season at cap hit of $2.95 million as part of a four-year deal signed with the Senators last summer.

Ottawa has more than $5 million in dead cap this season after retaining salary on Matt Murray and their previous buyouts of Bobby Ryan, Colin White, and Michael Del Zotto.